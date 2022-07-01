In Kashi, VHP, Bajrang Dal seek death penalty for Udaipur killers

Social workers, activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration against the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor in Udaipur and sought death penalty for the accused, who have been arrested.

Bajrang Dal and VHP activists staged a sit-in at the district headquarters and later also marched till the Commissionerate auditorium seeking dismissal of Rajasthan government.

“Those who killed Kanhaiya must be hanged,” they shouted and handed over a memorandum addressed to the governor through additional municipal magistrate IV.

BJP workers led by party’s Kashi region OBC vice president Anoop Jaiswal paid tribute to Kanhaiya at Azad Park, Varanasi.

BJP workers like Dr Dohan Lal Arya demanded a monetary assistance of ₹1 crore to Kanhaiya’s family and government job to his wife.

Many social workers carried placards in their hands demanding strict punishment for supporters and sympathisers of the accused.

Nazneen Ansari said both the accused should be given death sentence.

Mohd Azharuddin, the east U.P. convener of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) said that the “Udaipur incident has shaken the civilized society. The accused deserve death penalty,” said Mohd Azharuddin, the east U.P. convener of Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

BJP worker Ashwani Pandey sought strongest said no amount of condemnation would suffice for the heinous crime, while VHP and social workers associated with Muslim Mahila Foundation, Vishal Bharat Sansthan and MRM too joined the sit-in, at Subhash Bhavan, Lamahi against the Udaipur killing.

National president of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, Dr Rajiv Shreeguruji and Nazneen Ansari of Muslim Mahila Foundation too protested against the killing.

The BJP workers, including Dinesh Kalra, Corporator Madan Dubey, Satish Verma, Vinay Jaiswal, Shankar Sahu, Chhedilal Verma, Lalji Gupta, Bhaskar Pandey, Satyaprakash Arya, Manish Gupta, Amar Agrahari, Mithai Lal Yadav , Shravan Gupta, Pradeep Jaiswal, Dharmendra Gupta, Vinod Gupta, Yuvraj Sahu, Mohit Shukla, and Dharamchand paid tributes to Kanhaiya Lal and observed two-minute silence in his memory.