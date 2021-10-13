In Prayagraj, AAP wooing voters with Kejriwal’s free electricity ‘guarantee card’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a rigorous campaign in different constituencies of Prayagraj with promises of providing 300 units of free electricity to citizens if the party is voted to power in the state, in the upcoming assembly polls.

Different teams of AAP activists, along with the candidates, are approaching voters under their constituencies and assuring them of fulfilling the promises which are being made by AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Party leaders claim that they are receiving massive response from the common people who are overburdened following heavy electricity bills, hike in fuel, LPG prices, etc. AAP leaders said that people are reeling under the present government while other parties are also not raising issues of public interest.

AAP district president Altaf Ahmad said that party leaders and workers along with MLA candidates of city West, North and South constituencies are going to people with Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee card. The details of voters along with their woes related to electricity supply and billings are registered through a mobile app and the guarantee card is handed over to the voters with a registration number.

“The voters may complain and even move court with the guarantee card if the promises made by AAP are not fulfilled after the party comes to power in the state. At present, the first guarantee card of Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity, waiver of old unpaid bills, regular power supply besides free electricity to farmers in the state,” Altaf said.

Altaf, who is the party candidate from city South constituency, said that within a few days of campaigning, the guarantee card of Arvind Kejriwal has been handed over to around 3,000 households in different constituencies. Citizens reeling under the present government are now themselves expressing faith and confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party’s public interest policies. The budget for electricity in UP is far more than Delhi and it is possible to provide 300 units of free electricity to people across the state. People are being overbilled and if they receive 300 units free electricity then they may spend the saved money on welfare of their families and their entertainment.

AAP city general secretary Sarvesh Yadav said that party leaders will soon go to the people with a second guarantee card of Arvind Kejriwal which will promise employment and raise issues related to women.