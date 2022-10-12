Home / Cities / Others / Increase number of beds in hospitals, ensure availability of platelets: DM

Increase number of beds in hospitals, ensure availability of platelets: DM

others
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:56 AM IST

Three patients died of fever during last 24 hours and many dengue patients have died in the last two to three days, said officials.

Increase number of beds in hospitals, ensure availability of platelets for dengue patients: DM (file)
Increase number of beds in hospitals, ensure availability of platelets for dengue patients: DM (file)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

With the increasing number of dengue and viral fever cases in the district, the district magistrate has ordered to arrange for more beds in dengue wards.

Three patients died of fever during last 24 hours and many dengue patients have died in the last two to three days, said officials.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has asked the chief medical officer, Dr Nanak Saran, to increase the number of beds in the dengue wards, mosquito nets and ensure adequate availability of platelets in blood banks among other facilities. He asked the officials to hold blood donation camps and ensure availability of platelets for dengue patients. The officials also asked the concerned departments to sprinkle anti-larva medicines at dengue affected areas.

At present 86 dengue patients are admitted to Beli Hospital and around a hundred of them are admitted to SRN hospital. Colvin Hospital has 25 beds in the dengue ward. Around 500 patients of dengue are also admitted at different private hospitals of the city.

According to official data, 18 new cases of dengue were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Among all 309 cases of dengue till now, 273 patients have recovered, officials said.

CMO Dr Nanak Saran said all facilities for treatment of dengue were available at government hospitals. Many of the patients were also suffering from viral fever. People should immediately visit hospital if they were running high fever, he added.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has asked different departments to coordinate among themselves for launching a drive for dengue control in the district.

The DM asked panchayati raj and animal husbandry department to ensure cleanliness. The DM has also asked the officials to launch awareness drives for controlling the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out