Increase number of beds in hospitals, ensure availability of platelets: DM

With the increasing number of dengue and viral fever cases in the district, the district magistrate has ordered to arrange for more beds in dengue wards.

Three patients died of fever during last 24 hours and many dengue patients have died in the last two to three days, said officials.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has asked the chief medical officer, Dr Nanak Saran, to increase the number of beds in the dengue wards, mosquito nets and ensure adequate availability of platelets in blood banks among other facilities. He asked the officials to hold blood donation camps and ensure availability of platelets for dengue patients. The officials also asked the concerned departments to sprinkle anti-larva medicines at dengue affected areas.

At present 86 dengue patients are admitted to Beli Hospital and around a hundred of them are admitted to SRN hospital. Colvin Hospital has 25 beds in the dengue ward. Around 500 patients of dengue are also admitted at different private hospitals of the city.

According to official data, 18 new cases of dengue were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Among all 309 cases of dengue till now, 273 patients have recovered, officials said.

CMO Dr Nanak Saran said all facilities for treatment of dengue were available at government hospitals. Many of the patients were also suffering from viral fever. People should immediately visit hospital if they were running high fever, he added.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has asked different departments to coordinate among themselves for launching a drive for dengue control in the district.

The DM asked panchayati raj and animal husbandry department to ensure cleanliness. The DM has also asked the officials to launch awareness drives for controlling the disease.