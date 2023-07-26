Increased footfall in temples helped U.P. race ahead of Goa in tourism: CM

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh is now ahead of Goa, which is popular for its beaches, in terms of tourist footfall. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

“Earlier, Goa used to host the maximum number of tourists in the country. However, last year, the coastal state welcomed 80 lakh tourists. In comparison, Kashi alone recorded a footfall of seven crore devotees. Similarly, six crore devotees reached the Braj region last year, showing the rise in inclination towards religious tourism,” the CM said.

The CM was speaking at a meeting held to review the arrangements being made to manage the increasing crowd pressure at the Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan. On the day, the CM also offered prayers at the temple and took cognisance of the issues being faced by the devotees coming to the temple in Vrindavan.

During his visit to the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan on Wednesday, the CM ordered officials to strengthen traffic management on priority and ensure that there are no bottlenecks on the road leading to the Bankey Behari Temple.

Earlier in the day, the CM inaugurated a PET CT scanner machine for cancer patients installed at Ram Krishna Mission Charitable Hospital in Vrindavan. “It is the need of the hour to upgrade health services and thus, the state government is working in this direction. The new scanner installed under CSR will serve those with limited resources in and around Mathura,” said the CM.

“We have ensured tele-consultancy facility for even those living in remote villages. The health scenario has transformed due to the introduction of Ayushman Card and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. Funds worth ₹3,400 crore have been provided in Uttar Pradesh under the Ayushman Yojana” the chief minister added.

“Out of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, the facility of free dialysis is available in 72 now. Earlier, there were ICU bed hospitals in 36 districts but now, at least one hospital in each district has an ICU facility,” he pointed out.

The CM also applauded the selfless service of Ram Krishna Mission Sevashram in Vrindavan, which is working for people’s welfare for the past 150 years. Remembering Swami Vivekanand, he said people should be sensitive towards the needs of others.

The CM also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Mathura, which has witnessed floodwater entering low-lying areas. CM Yogi asked officials to undertake a survey of the flood-affected areas and estimate the financial relief to be provided to people facing losses. Notably, the water level in Yamuna breached the danger level in Mathura on Tuesday for the second time in a month.