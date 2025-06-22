India has paved way for global welfare with yoga, says CM

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a mass yoga session at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan of the Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur on Saturday, marking the 11th International Yoga Day which has the theme ‘Yoga for one earth, one health’. Addressing the gathering in Gorakhpur, Adityanath praised yoga as a unique gift of Indian wisdom, stating, “By making yoga a medium of public welfare, India paved the way for world welfare (HT Photo)

Emphasising yoga’s strong connection to Indian heritage, he said, “Yoga is a mantra from India’s Rishi tradition that provides us with not only a healthy body but also a healthy mind.”

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana attended a yoga session at Green Park in Kanpur.

For his part, the chief minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing global recognition for yoga. “At a time when other countries were attempting to patent yoga postures, PM Modi took the historic step of securing global recognition for yoga through the United Nations. As a result of his efforts, International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide every year since June 21, 2015, with participation from 190 countries today”, he said.

Adityanath also listened to PM Modi’s address, delivered from Visakhapatnam, during the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Highlighting yoga’s benefits, he added, “It not only promotes physical health but also enhances mental well-being.”

Referring to the ancient saying “Shariramadyam khalu dharma sadhanam” (the body is the primary instrument of righteousness), he emphasized that the four goals of human life—Dharma (righteousness), Artha (prosperity), Kama (desires), and Moksha (liberation)—can be achieved only through a healthy body, which is essential for spiritual and societal welfare.

He further stated, “India has transformed personal health into a path of national and global welfare through yoga. Its vast knowledge has been preserved in the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Smritis, and other scriptures.”

Adityanath said he felt fortunate to celebrate Yoga Day on the sacred land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath.

“The energy and enthusiasm created through yoga will lead to public, social, and national welfare through both physical and mental well-being,” he said.

“The whole world feels proud to be associated with India’s heritage of yoga. Hearty congratulations to all yoga practitioners on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day!” he wrote on X.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh attended the yoga session with the chief minister in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister was also joined by Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, and MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Vipin Singh, and Pradeep Shukla. Several officials and citizens also actively participated in the yoga practice.

In addition to the session at the memorial hall, group yoga activities were organized in various parts of the temple premises.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak attended a session at the Residency in Lucknow and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in one in Ghaziabad.

“Let’s make yoga a daily practice/routine in our lives to develop a healthy lifestyle,” Pathak said.

Ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra participated in a yoga session organised at Raj Bhavan, along with the governor Anandiben Patel.

The department of social welfare, organised special yoga sessions across all government-run old age homes and Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts.

Animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh attended a yoga session in Meerut and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh took part in a session in Agra.

Narendra Kashyap, the backward welfare minister, was in Hapur district, to attend the International Yoga Day Event. Vocational education and skill development minister Kapil Dev Agrawal participated in the programme in Bijnor district.