News / Cities / Others / INDIA partners stage protest in Prayagraj against suspension of MPs

INDIA partners stage protest in Prayagraj against suspension of MPs

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 22, 2023 10:38 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress workers protest suspension of MPs in parliament, demanding withdrawal of suspension orders and condemning it as dictatorship. Samajwadi Party also joins protests.

Leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress under INDIA alliance staged a sit-in at Civil Lines in protest of the suspension of MPs in parliament. The protestors demanded withdrawal of the suspension orders. They condemned the action against the MPs and termed the suspension as an act of dictatorship.

Congress and SP workers staging separate protests in Prayagraj on Friday (HT Photo)
Congress and SP workers staging separate protests in Prayagraj on Friday (HT Photo)

Another group of Congress workers under district president Pradeep Mishra Anshuman gheraoed the ADM city’s office and raised slogans against the BJP government. They handed over a memorandum addressed to the president of India, to the ADM city, while demanding to revoke the suspension of the MPs.

Staging a protest at Civil Lines under the INDIA alliance, Aam Aadmi party district president Sarvesh Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving like a dictator and is trying to suppress the voice of common people.

BJP spokespersons claim that there is wave of Narendra Modi in the country but, in fact, there is wave of unemployment and price rise, they said. The government is openly providing benefit to corporates and is patronising criminals. The rights of women and youths are under threat under the present government.

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Tiwari, Arun Kushwaha, Vishal Yadav, Javed, Renuka Rai and other leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi party and Congress were present.

Meanwhile, a large number of Samajwadi Party leaders and workers also held protests against the suspension of MPs and demanded to revoke the action.

