Home / Cities / Others / India should not imitate other countries, says RSS chief

India should not imitate other countries, says RSS chief

others
Published on Dec 19, 2022 01:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said, “While developing India, we must take care that we do not imitate other countries and if the country does this, it cannot progress

Mumbai, India - December 18, 2022: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, along with Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group during the grand celebration of Dr. Suraj Prakash Birth Centenary closing ceremony, organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad (Konkan Prant), at Birla Matushri Hall, Marine Lines, in Mumbai, India, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - December 18, 2022: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, along with Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group during the grand celebration of Dr. Suraj Prakash Birth Centenary closing ceremony, organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad (Konkan Prant), at Birla Matushri Hall, Marine Lines, in Mumbai, India, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said, “While developing India, we must take care that we do not imitate other countries and if the country does this, it cannot progress.”

Bhagwat was speaking in Mumbai to mark the centenary year of Suraj Prakash, the founder of Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), at Birla Matoshree Sabhagriha.

He said that the country is surging ahead and becoming more resourceful, and it makes Indians proud.

“As the country develops and progresses, Indians raise their heads with pride. Earlier, no one bothered about us. Today, we are hosting G20. Earlier, if we had told Russia not to go to war, they would have asked us to keep quiet,” Bhagwat said.

The BVP is a member of the Sangh Parivar.

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla was the guest of honour at the function.

He said, “As a nation, we are celebrating 75 years of independence. This is a momentous occasion to take stock of what we have accomplished and what we are yet to accomplish.’’

He said that, “We have been given a vision to ensure that we live in a developed India by the time we celebrate the 100th year of independence. For this, India needs a transition into a developed country by 2047. I believe that in decades ahead, India will march to its own tune, build its own growth model.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out