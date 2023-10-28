India-England World Cup Clash: Lucknow painted blue as cricket lovers stock up on merch

LUCKNOW In the run-up to the highly anticipated India-England World Cup clash, the Ekana Stadium has transformed into a bustling hub of cricket and commerce. Fans of the sport from all corners of the country have descended upon Lucknow, and the streets surrounding the stadium are now a marketplace for jerseys, caps, and flags, as fans eagerly prepare for the thrilling showdown. . Fans of the sport from all corners of the country have descended upon Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta)

Ekana Becomes Shopper’s Delight

Have a closer look and one sees the stadium evolve into more than just a battleground for cricketers and their dedicated fans. It looks a vibrant haven for merchandise vendors from across the nation, as cricket enthusiasts throng the streets in their quest for jerseys, caps, and flags to show their unwavering support for their teams.

Dr VK Pandey and his wife, Reena Pandey, from Lucknow, exemplify the excitement in the air. They visited the stadium a day ahead of the match to stock up on jersey t-shirts and a flag for the game day. Reena Pandey shared their experience, saying, “Our son bought us two tickets to the match. Since we came to collect them from the box office, we figured we would shop for merchandise today as well.” She added, “We tried to bargain but may have overpaid for the flag.” Her husband chimed in, noting that they wanted to avoid the larger crowds on the match day, which would likely drive up prices.

Several other match-goers, who travelled to Lucknow for the game, took the opportunity to collect their tickets and head to their accommodations for the day. Cousins Syed Abdullah and Syed Ali, on the other hand, arrived directly from the airport, still carrying their luggage. They were eager to collect their tickets from the box office as quickly as possible. Abdullah mentioned, “We flew in from Delhi just for the day for the match. We’ve got our tickets and will head to our relative’s house now.” Ali added, “We’ll return early tomorrow to grab some t-shirts before the match.”

An Opportunity for Vendors

The streets surrounding Ekana Stadium began filling up with vendors selling t-shirts, caps, and flags as early as 8 am on Saturday morning. As noon approached, their numbers continued to swell. Along the flyover leading to the stadium, vendors lined the streets, showcasing their merchandise on the roads. Cricket fans and enthusiasts also joined the shopping frenzy, visiting a day ahead of the match to avoid the expected crowds on game day.

Vendors have journeyed not only from different parts of Uttar Pradesh but also from Delhi and Mumbai, turning the area into a true melting pot of cricket merchandise. Take, for instance, Rekha Kale from Mumbai, who sat on a mat between two parked bikes with her four-year-old daughter, Vaishali. Rekha, along with her husband and daughter, has come to Lucknow just for two days with the sole purpose of selling t-shirts, hats, and whistles outside the stadium ahead of the match. “Whenever there is a match, we take a bus to sell match merchandise. It’s our means of sustenance. With no one else at home to care for Vaishali, we take her with us,” said Rekha.

Similarly, Mohammad Shauqat Ali, a delivery partner for a grocery shopping app in Delhi, also ventured to Lucknow armed with Indian team t-shirts and other merchandise. Sporting a hat himself, he energetically waved his t-shirts to catch the attention of passing foreigners. He said, “In the two-to-three days leading up to the match, we can usually generate around ₹30,000 in business on a good day. Our profits might not be substantial, but it’s enough to sustain us for the next week.”

Neelam Kumari, hailing from Aligarh, shared that nearly 40 people from her district and its vicinity boarded a bus to Lucknow, all with the aim of establishing their short-lived businesses outside the stadium. The 22-year-old sat alongside her aunt, who brought her own merchandise from Mathura. Neelam disclosed, “My father is no longer with us, and my mother suffers from a foot trouble. Additionally, I haven’t found a job back home, so whenever there’s a match accessible by bus or train, I go there to sell these t-shirts and earn a living for a few days.”

All these vendors will return home after the match or the following morning, hoping to sell the hundreds of items they transported from their hometowns and states. Ironically, as the cricketers step onto the field on the other side of Ekana Stadium’s walls, these vendors will be leaving for their respective hometowns until the next time the city hosts a match.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON