Prayagraj: Bamrauli Air Force Station conducts orientation capsule for media

In its endeavour to enhance media outreach, and mutual understanding and strengthen future collaborations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out media orientation capsules at various field units under all its Commands situated across the nation. The first such media orientation capsule under the Central Air Command (CAC) area of responsibility was held at Air Force Station-Bamrauli in Prayagraj on Monday, informed IAF officials. Media orientation capsule underway at AFS-Bamrauli in Prayagraj. (Courtesy: IAF)

Apart from disseminating information specific to Air Force Station-Bamrauli, the capsule also provided glimpses into the rich history of the IAF and Central Air Command.

Critical capabilities, achievements and the role being played towards nation-building were also put forth to them. It was also an effort towards IAF’s commitment to fostering cohesiveness and enhancing communication with the media, officials added.

The event took place in coordination with the regional defence public relations officer (PRO) and witnessed good participation from members of the print and electronic media fraternity of different media houses.

The programme commenced with an elucidation of the objectives of the media orientation capsule by Station PRO.

The keynote address was delivered by Air Commodore DK Vats, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station - Bamrauli. He applauded the media personnel for their exceptional service to the nation and society.

The Air Commodore also urged them to become a force multiplier, in projecting the efforts of the Armed Forces in various aspects of nation-building. He underlined the need for a collaborative approach to ensuring accurate and timely information sharing with countrymen.

The capsule exposed the media personnel to basic flying aspects, the functioning of flying simulators along with a comprehensive flying brief.

The media personnel also witnessed the flying operations and functioning of fighter aircraft besides a static display. The key doctrinal aspects of air power, the IAF’s pursuit of ‘Atmanirbharata’ (self-reliance) by means of recent and forthcoming inductions, the stellar role played by the IAF during various humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) missions and many other important issues were discussed during the capsule.

The media representatives interacted with personnel from various branches and streams and got a firsthand account of the functioning of the Air Base. The event met its objectives of creating mutual understanding while building long-lasting relationships, informed Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj.

