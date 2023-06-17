Outreach programme for NCC cadets held in Agra

The Agra-based recruiting office in coordination with 2nd UP Battalion NCC carried out an outreach programme for NCC Cadets including 125 girl cadets at Anand Engineering College, Keetham, on the outskirts of Agra. NCC cadets being motivated to join the Indian Army in Agra (HT Photo)

Approximately 600 cadets were made aware about the various entries into the Indian Army and the opportunities it offered, stated the press statement issued by the public relations office (defence).

Col Rishma Sarin, director, recruitment office, speaking on the occasion motivated the cadets to consider joining the Indian Army and serve the nation with pride. Amongst others, the programme was attended by Col Paritosh, commanding officer, 2nd Battalion UP NCC and NCC Staff.