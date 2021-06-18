Indian Coast Guard rescues all 16 onboard a sinking ship in Raigad

In a coordinated air-sea operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued all the 16 members of a merchant vessel that went aground near Revdanda in Raigad district. ICG used one of its ships and two Chetak helicopters for rescuing the crew members of MV Mangalam amid inclement weather and very rough seas.

An ICG official said that the maritime rescue coordination centre (MRCC) had received a call in the morning from the second officer of MV Mangalam, alerting the centre that the vessel was partially sinking with 16 crew members on board around 3km near Revdanda jetty.

The officer also informed MRCC that the crew members were in panic as the water had started entering the vessel. Immediately after getting the information, ICG ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan sailed out from Dighi harbour and proceeded towards the distressed vessel. “During the conversation, an MRCC team pacified the caller and crew members and requested them to remain on board as the coast guard ship had been deployed for their help,” said an ICG official.

“The ICG ship reached the distressed vessel around 10.15am, and after assessing the situation, lowered her boats to rescue the crew amid challenging weather situation,” stated an ICG release.

In the meanwhile, two Chetak helicopters were also launched from ICG’s air station at Daman . The helicopters commenced winching of the crew against the vagaries of weather. “The crew was taken to Revdanda port,” said ICG commandant (JG) and spokesperson Avinandan Mitra.