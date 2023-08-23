Local Luminary: Deoria’s programmer shines bright in ISRO’s success

GORAKHPUR In a momentous achievement on Wednesday, India secured its place as the sole nation to leave an indelible mark on the moon’s southern pole, courtesy of the triumphant lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. This groundbreaking day stands as a historical milestone for both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire nation. Abhishek Singh (Sourced)

This feat carries a profound sense of accomplishment for Abhishek Singh (31), the ISRO programme manager hailing from the Rudrapur locality in Deoria. A source of immense pride for the whole of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Singh’s integral role in the program has brought laurels to his community.

Born to Kamlesh Singh, a retired CRPF Jawan, Abhishek Singh’s academic journey began in his native village and culminated with a gold medal from IIT BHU, followed by postgraduate studies in Mathematics and an MCA from IIT Roorkee. Presently serving as a program manager at ISRO, he assumes the role of speed controller for the Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission.

Immediately following the safe lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3, Abhishek Singh reached out to his family to share the news of this astounding success, a moment that reverberated with astonishment worldwide. His call served as a collective sigh of relief for the onlookers in the region who were engrossed in the live telecast, turning a tense atmosphere into a jubilant celebration.

The Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur, overseen by the Council of Science and Technology, played a pivotal role in bringing this historic event to the masses. Mahadev Pandey, a scientist and manager at the planetarium, revealed the intricacies involved in the live telecast arrangements. Pandey highlighted the complexity of the mission’s final stages, where Chandrayaan’s sensors meticulously sought out a suitable landing spot despite the challenging lunar conditions.

Under the directive of the education director and the director of minority welfare, both schools and madarsas remained open in the evening, providing students the opportunity to partake in this remarkable moment. The live telecast of the lunar landing was made available at the girls’ school and Madarsa Hussainiya, fostering an environment of shared elation and wonder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON