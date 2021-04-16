IndiGo to waive change fee on bookings from April 17 to 30

Looking at the uncertainty in air travel owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases and curbs on the movement in various Indian states, budget carrier-IndiGo announced to waive off the change fees on new bookings made from April 17 till April 30. The airline also announced that passengers will be able to make unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30 on regular fares under this offer. IndiGo is the second airline after SpiceJet to introduce such a waiver.

“There is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable,” the airline spokesperson said.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo, said, “This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much-needed flexibility, especially in these times.”

SpiceJet was the first airline to introduce such an offer. On March 31, in order to make passengers feel safe and not suffer due to the unprecedented situation, SpiceJet introduced the offer where passengers booked direct domestic flight tickets from March 27 to April 4 were eligible for a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between March 27 and June 30. However, the airline had clarified that fare the difference between two places (in case of sector change) will be applicable for flight changes and the customer will have to pay the additional amount, if required, and that in case the fare of the changed sector is lesser than the original sector booked, the difference will be refunded to the passengers.

“Passengers will be able to avail the waiver of change fee only for one time. In case the flight is changed by passengers for the second time, change fee will be applicable as per standard terms,” SpiceJet had said.

The airline specified that the ‘zero change fee’ offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme, offer, discount or promotion. It also said that the offer is valid on bookings made via all channels including SpiceJet’s website, mobiles, reservations (call centre), airport ticketing counter and online travel agents.

“However, fare difference for flight changes and facilitation fee will be applicable for flight change requested through reservations (airline call centre) or airport ticketing counters,” SpiceJet had said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has transported 81,437kg of Covid-19 vaccine shipment from January 12 to April 12. The country’s largest airline by market, in a media statement, said that it has secured a leading market share of 36.56% in Covid-19 vaccine transportation.

Apart from IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, Vistara and GoAir, too, have transported vaccines to various parts of the country. SpiceJet has also tied up with various airports for storage and companies for delivery of the vaccines.