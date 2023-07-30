Home / Cities / Others / STF nabs international drug smuggler, recovers contraband worth 3.25 cr

STF nabs international drug smuggler, recovers contraband worth 3.25 cr

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Sharing a press noted with media persons, senior STF officials said one Sunil Patel, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested.

LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) of U.P. Police on Sunday arrested an international drug smuggler from Ambedkar Nagar district and recovered a huge cache of contraband drug (charas) from his possession.

The accused is the member of an international drug smuggling racket. (HT Photo)
The accused is the member of an international drug smuggling racket. (HT Photo)

Sharing a press noted with media persons, senior STF officials said one Sunil Patel, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested. The STF recovered 65.4 kg of illegal contraband estimated to be worth 3.25 crore, a car, a mobile phone, and some cash were recovered from him.

According to the STF, the accused is the member of an international drug smuggling racket that smuggles contraband via the Indo-Nepal border and sells it in several parts of the state.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused at Aliganj police station of Ambedkar Nagar. Police are investigating the matter further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out