STF nabs international drug smuggler, recovers contraband worth 3.25 cr

LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) of U.P. Police on Sunday arrested an international drug smuggler from Ambedkar Nagar district and recovered a huge cache of contraband drug (charas) from his possession. The accused is the member of an international drug smuggling racket. (HT Photo)

Sharing a press noted with media persons, senior STF officials said one Sunil Patel, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested. The STF recovered 65.4 kg of illegal contraband estimated to be worth ₹3.25 crore, a car, a mobile phone, and some cash were recovered from him.

According to the STF, the accused is the member of an international drug smuggling racket that smuggles contraband via the Indo-Nepal border and sells it in several parts of the state.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused at Aliganj police station of Ambedkar Nagar. Police are investigating the matter further.