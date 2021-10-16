Home / Cities / Others / Inter-state illegal arms trade gang busted in Rupnagar; five arrested
others

Inter-state illegal arms trade gang busted in Rupnagar; five arrested

Incidents of arms trade have been far too frequent, of late, with interstate gangs foxing the police; this time, though, the accused have confessed to their source of weapons and modus operandi
The arms trade gang operated interstate with Rupnagar Police saying that the weapons had been sourced from Madhya Pradesh. (HT Photo)
The arms trade gang operated interstate with Rupnagar Police saying that the weapons had been sourced from Madhya Pradesh. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondents

Rupnagar/Sangrur Police have busted an inter-state gang involved in illegal arms trade with the arrest of five persons and the recovery of five country-made pistols.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that on a tip-off, inspector Satnam Singh, in-charge CIA staff Rupnagar and police teams arrested Luvdeep Singh, alias Bhau, of Masita Road village Kot Ise Khan district Moga; Pardeep Singh, of Bagli Kalan village, police station Samrala district Ludhiana; and Harpreet Singh, of Mira Kot village, police station Kambo District Amritsar Rural in the case. Three of the cartridges and three of the home-made pistols of .32 bore were recovered from them. A case has been registered against the three accused under Section 25/54/59 Arms Act at the Police Station City Rupnagar.

The rest of the arms were recovered from Inderpreet Singh, alias Preet Gurthari, of Gurthari village who led the police to the last accused Harmandeep Singh, alias Harman, of Tarn Taran. The SSP added that the accused had bought the weapons from Balwari (Madhya Pradesh) for 20,000 per pistol and had already sold about 25 of these.

TWO OF WEAPON SMUGGLING

GANG ALSO HELD IN SANGRUR

Sangrur Police have busted an inter-state illegal arms supply racket with the arrest of two persons, after recovering two country-made pistols, along with ammunition, from their possession on Saturday. The accused are Pawan Kumar, 21, of Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) and Kulwinder Singh, 27, of Karaiwala district Muktsar.

Over the past six months, Sangrur Police have registered 17 cases under the Arms Act and recovered 32 country-made weapons.

Sangrur SSP Swapan Sharma a special team formed to tackle such weapon smuggling instances had nabbed the accused. DSP (detective) Yogesh Kumar led the team comprising inspector Deepinder Singh, in-charge, crime branch. The accused were nabbed from Bhai Mool Chand road of Sunam town during a search in view of the festive season.

Police claim Pawan had supplied several weapons in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The SSP added, “The accused Pawan was working at the behest of Chanchal Kumar, of district Aligarh (UP), who is a serving army man, posted in an army formation in Mau.”

DSP Yogesh Kumar said that Pawan had another illegal weapon delivery to do in Sangrur. A case has been registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the City Police Station, Sunam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out