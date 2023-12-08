Int’l workshop on photonics begins at IIITA

Photonics— the physical science of light waves— is all set to bring drastic transformation in the field of research and technology, said experts at the sixth IEEE international workshop on ‘Recent Advances in Photonics’ (WRAP) that kick-started at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) on Friday. Inaugural session of the workshop underway at IIIT-A. (HT)

Inaugurating the workshop, Naresh Chand, associate vice president, IEEE Photonics Society at IEEE Photonics Society Warren, New Jersey, United States as chief guest said that the IEEE Photonics Society forms the hub of a vibrant technical community of more than 1,00,000 professionals dedicated to transforming breakthroughs in quantum physics into the devices, systems and products to revolutionize our daily lives.

From ubiquitous and inexpensive global communications via fiber optics, to lasers for medical and other applications, to flat-screen displays, to photovoltaic devices for solar energy, to LEDs for energy-efficient illumination, there are myriad examples of society’s impact on the world around us, he said.

Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A said that photonics is said to be an “all-pervasive” technology because it allows unlimited light to travel faster than the electrons that are used in electronic computer chips, which means that optical computers will compute thousands of times faster than any electronic computers because of the physical limitations of electronic conduction.

Photonics have uses in almost every aspect of our life, ranging from daily life to highly innovative science. For instance, information processing, telecommunications, light detection, metrology, lighting, spectroscopy, photonic computing, holography, medical field (surgery, vision correction, health monitoring and endoscopy), fighting machinery, visual art, agriculture, laser material processing, robotics, and biophotonics, he shared.

Prof YK Mishra, Mads Clausen Institute (MCI), Denmark said that how much knowledge one has, matters less but how nicely one is able to transfer the existing knowledge to younger generations, especially to students, matters a lot when it comes to teaching.

Prof R Vijaya, Department of Physics, IIT-Kanpur said there were no boundaries in the field of photonics, everything was connected to it while Satish K Singh, IEEE UP president said that IEEE organises, contributes to and participates in technical conferences, journals and other activities covering all aspects of photonics in order to share and disseminate our breakthroughs. “We engage in photonics research, development, design and manufacturing, and are a vital part of IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional association dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity”, he said.

Earlier, Dr Akhilesh Tiwari threw light on the sixth edition of Recent Advances in Photonics (WRAP) while Prof Rajat Singh delivered a vote of thanks on this occasion.