Dakshin Bharat Yatra train to start plying from April 30

People from eastern UP districts who wish to visit the tourist destinations and religious places in the southern parts of the country, can book their tickets in the ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra train’ that would start plying from Gorakhpur as a part of Bharat Gaurav Yatra from April 30. Pic for representation only (Sourced)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the train for passengers who would now get a chance to visit heritage sites and shrines including Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga, Tirupati Balaji, Kanya Kumari, Minakshi temple Madurai and Rameshwaram.

To make it easier for passengers to be able to afford the tour, the IRCTC has introduced the payment through EMI, said officials. They have also provided details of the tour package for 10 nights and 11 days with boarding and de-boarding facilities at 12 railway stations. As per the package details, for AC coach, per person ticket cost is over ₹34,000 and for sleeper class, the cost is over ₹19,000.

Chief public relations officer of NER Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that it was the first tourist circuit train under Bharat Gaurav Yatra from eastern Uttar Pradesh to visit the landmarks in the south and it would help in boosting religious tourism in India.

He said, under the Bharat Gaurav Yatra tourist circuit, India railway had provided total 11 trains including this one which is going to originate from Gorakhpur.

Elaborating the features of the train, officials said there would be a pooja room besides a shower system, bathroom and western style washroom along with all other basic facilities. Even medical experts will be available at the railway stations for tourists having any health issues. The 14-coach train will have 710 berths including sleeper class and two AC coaches. He said for group tourism, these trains could be hired from Indian railways.