Home / Cities / Others / Dakshin Bharat Yatra train to start plying from April 30

Dakshin Bharat Yatra train to start plying from April 30

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Apr 19, 2023 12:21 AM IST

IRCTC will run the ?Dakshin Bharat Yatra train? from Gorakhpur as part of the Bharat Gaurav Yatra from April 30. The train will allow people from eastern UP districts to visit tourist destinations and religious places across southern India. The IRCTC has introduced payment through EMI to make the tour more affordable. The 14-coach train will have 710 berths, including sleeper class and two AC coaches, and group bookings are available. Medical experts will be available at railway stations, and features include a pooja room, a shower system, and western-style washrooms.

People from eastern UP districts who wish to visit the tourist destinations and religious places in the southern parts of the country, can book their tickets in the ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra train’ that would start plying from Gorakhpur as a part of Bharat Gaurav Yatra from April 30.

Pic for representation only (Sourced)
Pic for representation only (Sourced)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the train for passengers who would now get a chance to visit heritage sites and shrines including Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga, Tirupati Balaji, Kanya Kumari, Minakshi temple Madurai and Rameshwaram.

To make it easier for passengers to be able to afford the tour, the IRCTC has introduced the payment through EMI, said officials. They have also provided details of the tour package for 10 nights and 11 days with boarding and de-boarding facilities at 12 railway stations. As per the package details, for AC coach, per person ticket cost is over 34,000 and for sleeper class, the cost is over 19,000.

Chief public relations officer of NER Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that it was the first tourist circuit train under Bharat Gaurav Yatra from eastern Uttar Pradesh to visit the landmarks in the south and it would help in boosting religious tourism in India.

He said, under the Bharat Gaurav Yatra tourist circuit, India railway had provided total 11 trains including this one which is going to originate from Gorakhpur.

Elaborating the features of the train, officials said there would be a pooja room besides a shower system, bathroom and western style washroom along with all other basic facilities. Even medical experts will be available at the railway stations for tourists having any health issues. The 14-coach train will have 710 berths including sleeper class and two AC coaches. He said for group tourism, these trains could be hired from Indian railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gorakhpur emi
gorakhpur emi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out