Home / Cities / Others / IRCTC’s festive offer for women boarding Tejas Express
HT Image
HT Image
others

IRCTC’s festive offer for women boarding Tejas Express

LUCKNOW Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will provide 5 per cent cashback to women passengers travelling by the Tejas Express
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST

LUCKNOW Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will provide 5 per cent cashback to women passengers travelling by the Tejas Express.

Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager, IRCTC regional office, Lucknow said that the cash back offer has been made ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan and would be valid from August 15 to August 24.

Sinha said the Delhi bound train runs four days a week. The days on which the train operates are Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sinha said IRCTC has made elaborate safety arrangement on Tejas and the staff travelling by the train has been directed to follow all COVID guidelines. These include thermal scanning, luggage sanitisation and providing safety kit to all passengers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.