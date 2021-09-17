I-T department conducts search at Anil Deshmukh’s premises

The investigation wing of Income Tax department is conducting searches at the premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune for suspected tax evasion.

Sources said multiple I-T teams started search operations at Deshmukh’s premises on Friday morning. In Nagpur Deshmukh’s residences were being searched. I-T sleuths are accompanied by personnel from central security forces. The Nagpur city police deployed additional security outside the residence as many of the leader’s supporters gathered outside following the searches, said a senior police officer.

The tax department neither shared any details nor released a statement in connection with the action.

Deshmukh has been at the centre of controversies this year. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde in a money laundering case, in which the former minister is the main accused. In this charge sheet dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze’s statement is also included.

In his statement to the ED, Vaze has claimed that ₹40 crore was collected from ten deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and “paid to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and transport minister Anil Parab” for “letting the order of then city police commissioner Param Bir Singh to transfer them go through”.

Vaze claimed that Deshmukh and Parab were not happy with Singh’s order regarding transfer and postings of the 10 DCPs and had got the order reversed. “After 3-4 days, I came to know that after some adjustments and consideration of money, the said order was issued,” Vaze told ED.

The money laundering case against Deshmukh and his aides was registered after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a first information report (FIR) against him on April 21. The basis of the FIR was corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh demanded monthly ₹100 crore collection from Mumbai’s bars and restaurants, forcing Deshmukh to resign.

According to the ED charge sheet, Vaze also corroborated the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.