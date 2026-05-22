IT notices shocker: Woman e- rickshaw driver in soup over transactions of ₹15 cr

An e-rickshaw driver in Kanpur has received income tax department notices over financial transactions worth nearly ₹15 crore allegedly carried out in her name, exposing what police suspect was a fraudulent firm created using her identity documents. A screen grab of a video with Archana Mishra showing the I-T notices issued to her (HT Photo)

Archana Mishra, a resident of Ratnapur in the city’s Panki area, said she was duped in 2020 by men who promised to help her open a bank account and secure a loan. According to her complaint, they collected copies of her Aadhaar card, PAN card and around 10 photographs, allegedly on the pretext of completing paperwork.

The alleged fraud surfaced after notices from the income tax department reached her house on April 11 and May 11 this year seeking details of high-value transactions linked to her name. Mishra said she was shocked to learn that a firm had allegedly been created using her identity documents and used to route crores of rupees.

“I drive an e-rickshaw to feed my family. I have nothing to do with any company or crores of rupees,” she said.

In her complaint, Mishra accused a man identified as Sanjeev Gupta of misusing her identity documents to create the firm. Police officials have not publicly disclosed the nature of the transactions under scrutiny or whether tax evasion or money laundering angles are also being examined.

The case has also triggered action against local police personnel. Mishra alleged that when she approached the Ratnapur police outpost after receiving the notices, officers refused to act on her complaint and instead pressured her into signing a written compromise stating that she did not want to pursue the matter further.

After she approached the office of Kanpur police commissioner directly, he ordered a fresh inquiry. A staff officer to the commissioner, Amar Nath, said Ratnapur outpost in-charge Ashutosh Dixit had been suspended for alleged negligence and attempting to force a compromise.

“The officer has been suspended and further investigation in the matter is under way,” the official said.

Police said suspects linked to the alleged fraud have been detained for questioning and further legal action is being taken.