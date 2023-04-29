Mizoram: Jail guard accidentally shoots his colleague dead, arrested

Mizoram police in Serchhip district arrested a jail guard for allegedly shooting a fellow guard dead on Saturday. (Representative Photojai)

Serchhip district jail guard Lalrinthanga, 24, a resident of Bawktlang allegedly shot at his colleague with his service gun (SLR), police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

Serchhip sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Romalsawma said the victim, Lalhruaitluanga, 34, a resident of Chhingchhip Venglai succumbed to his injury at Serchhip District Hospital.

The SDPO said that the two were good friends and suspect that a bullet was loaded in the barrel of his service gun and was accidentally fired when he removed the magazine.

Lalrinthanga was on duty from midnight to 2am and Lalhruaitluanga was to continue the shift from 2am to 5am at the District jail, said the SDPO, adding that the incident took place when Lalrinthanga went to the barrack, and as he removed the magazine of his gun, a bullet was fired and hit Lalhruaitluanga.

“As soon as others in the jail learnt of the incident, they immediately took Lalhruaitluanga to Serchhip District Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury,” he said.

“We have arrested Lalrinthanga and have registered a criminal case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code IPC against him,” said Romalsawma.