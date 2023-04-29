Home / Cities / Others / Mizoram: Jail guard accidentally shoots his colleague dead, arrested

Mizoram: Jail guard accidentally shoots his colleague dead, arrested

ByEzrela Dalidia Fanai
Apr 29, 2023 03:48 PM IST

The SDPO stated that the two were good friends and suspect that a bullet was loaded in the barrel of his service gun and was accidentally fired when he removed the magazine

Mizoram police in Serchhip district arrested a jail guard for allegedly shooting a fellow guard dead on Saturday.

(Representative Photojai)
(Representative Photojai)

Serchhip district jail guard Lalrinthanga, 24, a resident of Bawktlang allegedly shot at his colleague with his service gun (SLR), police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

Serchhip sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Romalsawma said the victim, Lalhruaitluanga, 34, a resident of Chhingchhip Venglai succumbed to his injury at Serchhip District Hospital.

The SDPO said that the two were good friends and suspect that a bullet was loaded in the barrel of his service gun and was accidentally fired when he removed the magazine.

Also Read: Tripura: Minor wife found dead, chopped into pieces; husband arrested

Lalrinthanga was on duty from midnight to 2am and Lalhruaitluanga was to continue the shift from 2am to 5am at the District jail, said the SDPO, adding that the incident took place when Lalrinthanga went to the barrack, and as he removed the magazine of his gun, a bullet was fired and hit Lalhruaitluanga.

“As soon as others in the jail learnt of the incident, they immediately took Lalhruaitluanga to Serchhip District Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury,” he said.

“We have arrested Lalrinthanga and have registered a criminal case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code IPC against him,” said Romalsawma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bullet colleague duty ipc sdpo shift shooting victim + 6 more
bullet colleague duty ipc sdpo shift shooting victim + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out