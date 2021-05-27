Jaipur Golden hospital deaths: Families of deceased patients demand CBI probe

New Delhi: The family members of nine of the 21 people who allegedly died of lack of oxygen at the Jaipur Golden hospital on April 23-24 have petitioned the Delhi high court, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team.

The plea, filed on Thursday through advocate Utsav Bains, challenged the findings of a Delhi government panel that the patients died of comobidities and not lack of oxygen supply. It also demanded compensation for the families of the victims and an order to authorities to seize the CCTV footage from the hospital.

The Delhi government on April 28 constituted a committee to ascertain the number of deaths due to shortage of oxygen in the hospitals across the national capital, following a direction by the high court on April 27.

In its report, the committee said the patients at Jaipur Golden hospital in Rohini died of comorbidities and that there was no mention of oxygen shortage in any of the case records provided to the panel by the hospital.

Quoting a report published in Hindustan Times on May 4, the petitioners said that they first got to know about the findings of the panel from the news story. The plea alleged a complete inaction and failure of the city government to provide adequate supply of oxygen despite knowledge that any shortage could be fatal for Covid patients.

The petition alleged that the report prepared by committee is “erroneous and has been prepared to favour the Delhi government”.

“..the cause of the death of the deceased has been mentioned as respiratory failure by the doctors for the reason that proper oxygen supply was not given to the deceased on time. It is the case of the hospital that when the oxygen supply did not come on time the deceased were put on oxygen cylinders, however, the requisite pressure was not there and due to same, the patients died while suffocating for oxygen.

“The observation by the committee that the patients were receiving some form of oxygen therapy has been made to mislead the court. The Committee did not examine the issue of demand and supply of oxygen to the hospital and also has not taken statements by families of victims on record,” the plea read.

The Delhi government did not comment on the matter.

The petition demanded that the authorities in the present case have rendered themselves not only liable to pay compensation to the families of the deceased victims but also for criminal prosecution under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The petition said that shockingly, the hospital authorities did not inform the family members about the shortage otherwise they would have arranged oxygen cylinders.

“It is submitted that most of the patients (now deceased) were recovering in as much as they were regularly informing their family members about improvements in their health. The deceased victims were in constant touch with their family members and were stable. However, suddenly in the intervening night of 23/24th April, 2021, the petitioners were informed by the respondent hospital about the demise of the patients,” the petition read.

The matter is likely to be listed next week.