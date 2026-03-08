Jamshedpur business fraternity stages protest for Dhalbhumgarh Airport

Business and Industrialist fraternity under the leadership of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday held a peaceful protest at Postal Park near Gopal Maidan under the Bistupur police station (PS) area of Jamshedpur, demanding the immediate implementation of the long-pending Dhalbhumgarh Airport project, which is considered vital for the industrial and economic growth of Jamshedpur and the Kolhan region. Business and industrialist fraternity, led by SCCI, holds a protest in Jamshedpur on Saturday demanding early implementation of the Dhalbhumgarh Airport project. (HT photo)

“The foundation stone of the Dhalbhumgarh Airport was laid in January 2019, yet the project has remained stalled for several years. Jamshedpur is one of the most important industrial hubs of eastern India, and the absence of direct air connectivity continues to be a major constraint for business travel, investment promotion, tourism development and overall regional growth. He urged both the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Jharkhand (GoJ) to remove all remaining procedural and regulatory hurdles at the earliest and to announce a clear, time-bound plan for the commencement and completion of the project,” Manav Kedia, SCCI president, said, addressing the gathering on Saturday.

“The business community and citizens of Jamshedpur have been waiting for this crucial infrastructure project for many years. The development of Dhalbhumgarh Airport will significantly improve connectivity for the Kolhan region and will act as a catalyst for industrial expansion, new investments and employment generation in the region,” Punit Kuntia, SCCI general secretary, said.

SCCI vice president Abhishek Agarwal (Goldy) said that despite being one of the leading industrial cities of the country, Jamshedpur still lacked direct air connectivity, which puts the region at a disadvantage compared to other industrial centres.

“The early completion of the airport will greatly benefit industries, traders, entrepreneurs and tourists, and will strengthen economic integration with neighbouring states like West Bengal and Odisha,” added Agarwal.

Jugsalai councillor and SCCI leader Anil Modi said that about 16000-21000 passengers from Jamshedpur travel by flights but none start their journey from Jamshedpur but are forced to avail their flights from Ranchi.

“Be it, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad or any other major cities, people of Jamshedpur have to travel 130 km in 2-3 hours by road to Ranchi to take their flights. As per data, only 9993 passengers traveled from the smaller Sonari Airport in 2023-24, meaning less than 30 passengers daily. Whereas 25.7 lakh passengers availed their flights from the Ranchi Airport during 2024-25. This proves that there is no dearth of air travellers in Jamshedpur, but are compelled to take flights from other cities,” said Modi.

“As per an estimate, 3500-4500 passengers from Jamshedpur fly to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, 3000-3900 to Hyderabad and 2700-3600 passengers flyover to Pune from Jamshedpur on a monthly basis. Dhalbhumgarh Airport will be just 60 km away from Jamshedpur and can resolve the problem of the people effectively and boost industrial investment, tourism, education and health sectors and economic growth in the region covering East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum districts in Jharkhand as also Jhargram, Purulia, West Midnapore and Bankura districts in West Bengal and Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of Odisha,” added Modi.

Later, the SCCI delegation submitted a memorandum , addressed to the Jharkhand chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren, through the East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC), urging the state government to take up the matter with the central government and expedite the development of the airport project.

The memorandum was handed over in the presence of DDC Nagender Paswan.