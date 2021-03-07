Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Saturday allotted residential plots in Jewar Bangar village to 238 farmers whose land was acquired for the construction of Noida International Airport project in Jewar. Officials said that it was the first round of land allotments to the affected farmers who are from Nangla Ganeshi village.
“The land of Nangla Ganeshi village comes in the runway area. We acquired the land in the first phase. On Saturday, we allotted plots to 238 farmers,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.
According to the officials, the farmers will build homes in the allotted plots in Jewar Bangar, where the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is developing a township and providing basic facilities like road, water, sewage, and power connections under the “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013”.
A total of 8,971 farmers’ families have given either their agricultural land or houses for the airport. Of them, 3,627 families will be displaced, the officials said, adding that each farmer/family will get a plot having size 50% of their existing land/house.
On Saturday, plot sizes ranging from 50 to 500 square metres were allotted based on the land acquired for the project from each family, they said.
The DM said that the farmers will shift to the new location in due course. “The farmers will build homes on the developed plots. During this time, if any farmers face difficulties in finding accommodation, we have given them an option to stay in government flats,” Suhas said.
However, the DM said that the farmers have not shown interest in staying in the flats. The magistrate said that the plot allotment to farmers is the final step under the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme.
Yeida has some flats under the EWS scheme which can be used for this purpose, the officials said. Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida, said that the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme is looked after by the district administration. “We have some flats in Sector 22-D. The administration can use them if needed,” he said.
A total of 1,334 hectares were acquired in the first phase. Yeida has to acquire 1,365 hectares for phase 2; 1,318 hectares for phase 3, and 735 hectares for phase 4. In total, the airport is projected to have five runways when it is developed to its full capacity over a total of 5,000 hectares of land. There will be two runways in phase 1 which is expected to become operational by 2023-24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lodhi Club polls: Thumping victory for Mahajan group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad deteriorates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 death in last two months in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check the oil your jalebis are being fried in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,000 new Covid cases take Pune district’s active case tally to 20,347
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day: Women at the helm of Covid fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist accounts for 9.41% of India’s new Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s T20 cricket league has NextGen female cricketers playing for keeps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget 2021-22 will distribute 3 lack sheep units to families' : Telangana CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
155 Rohingyas sent to ‘holding’ centre in Jammu as admin starts verification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox