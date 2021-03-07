Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots

IND USA
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Saturday allotted residential plots in Jewar Bangar village to 238 farmers whose land was acquired for the construction of Noida International Airport project in Jewar. Officials said that it was the first round of land allotments to the affected farmers who are from Nangla Ganeshi village.

“The land of Nangla Ganeshi village comes in the runway area. We acquired the land in the first phase. On Saturday, we allotted plots to 238 farmers,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

According to the officials, the farmers will build homes in the allotted plots in Jewar Bangar, where the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is developing a township and providing basic facilities like road, water, sewage, and power connections under the “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013”.

A total of 8,971 farmers’ families have given either their agricultural land or houses for the airport. Of them, 3,627 families will be displaced, the officials said, adding that each farmer/family will get a plot having size 50% of their existing land/house.

On Saturday, plot sizes ranging from 50 to 500 square metres were allotted based on the land acquired for the project from each family, they said.

The DM said that the farmers will shift to the new location in due course. “The farmers will build homes on the developed plots. During this time, if any farmers face difficulties in finding accommodation, we have given them an option to stay in government flats,” Suhas said.

However, the DM said that the farmers have not shown interest in staying in the flats. The magistrate said that the plot allotment to farmers is the final step under the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme.

Yeida has some flats under the EWS scheme which can be used for this purpose, the officials said. Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida, said that the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme is looked after by the district administration. “We have some flats in Sector 22-D. The administration can use them if needed,” he said.

A total of 1,334 hectares were acquired in the first phase. Yeida has to acquire 1,365 hectares for phase 2; 1,318 hectares for phase 3, and 735 hectares for phase 4. In total, the airport is projected to have five runways when it is developed to its full capacity over a total of 5,000 hectares of land. There will be two runways in phase 1 which is expected to become operational by 2023-24.

Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots

