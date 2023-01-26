Home / Cities / Others / Jhansi attracts investment proposals worth 1.11 lakh cr, highest so far

Jhansi attracts investment proposals worth 1.11 lakh cr, highest so far

others
Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:20 AM IST

The district received around 146 proposals worth ₹1.11 lakh crore on Wednesday out of which MoUs have been signed for investment of about ₹65,000 crore. Among these, the MoUs amounting to a maximum ₹50,000 crore have been signed in the energy sector.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Jhansi has so far broken the record of attracting investment proposals at the district-level investors summit being held across the state.

The district received around 146 proposals worth 1.11 lakh crore on Wednesday out of which MoUs have been signed for investment of about 65,000 crore. Among these, the MoUs amounting to a maximum 50,000 crore have been signed in the energy sector.

Jhansi Investors Summit was organised on Wednesday for the purpose of encouraging the investors, making them aware of the schemes of the government and solving their problems. Total 142 investors attended the meet.

Local entrepreneurs as well as investors from other parts of the country also participated in this summit and got their doubts cleared. Before the GIS, more than 146 proposals worth 1,11,610.90 crore have been received for Jhansi district.

Union minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma informed the investors about the schemes and incentives being received from the government. Most of the investors in Jhansi district have shown keen interest in the energy sector. A large number of investors have also shown interest in tourism, housing, defence and MSME sectors.

Jhansi’s chief development officer Junaid Ahmed informed that it would result in creation of massive employment opportunities, giving jobs to about 58,000 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out