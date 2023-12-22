Jhansi teen stripped, thrashed; video goes viral

A Class 10 student was stripped and mercilessly beaten by fellow students after abducting him. A video of the incident went viral prompting police to lodge a case here on Friday. for representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident happened on Monday when the 16-year-old boy was sitting in a park in Shivaji Nagar along with a friend in the morning. Some acquaintances and a man approached them and bundled them away in a car.

Both were taken to a nearby jungle area on Orcha road. Here, two more persons joined the accused. They stripped the victim and started thrashing him with a belt. In the video that went viral later, the victim is seen begging to be pardoned but is being continuously thrashed by a group of persons filmed by one of the accused.

The victim who was threatened with dire consequences to keep quiet had kept mum until the video went viral after which his parents went to the police with the complaint in which the entire ordeal was mentioned. Sources revealed that the victim had lent ₹200 to one of his friends which he did not return. This led to a conflict which resulted in the merciless thrashing of the boy.

According to Tulsiram Pandey, SHO, Nawabad police station, a case has been registered against five people, including four minors and one Rammu Sen, along with a few unknown people, under section 147, 323, 504, 506, 500 IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. “Three persons including Rammu have been taken into custody for interrogation,” Pandey said.