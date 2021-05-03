Jica, riverfront devp projects hinge on PMC ability to ensure all sewage generated is treated

PUNE Though, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to spend at least ₹1,000 crore to treat sewage water released into the Mula-Mutha river, the PMC still has to install an additional sewage treatment plant to its waste management portfolio.

The PMC has begun work on two major projects which are inter-dependent.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) funded pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river and the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project.

Under the Jica project, the PMC will construct 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in different parts of the city.

Presently, the city generates 744 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage and treats 550 MLD. The project will create an additional treatment capacity of 396 MLD. This includes the laying down of 113.6km of sewage lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations.

When the Jica project is completed in 2025, it will process 850 MLD of sewage, whereas the sewage generation in the city then is expected to increase to 1,200 MLD.

The riverfront development project aims to curb sewage flowing directly into Pune’s rivers by laying an interceptor sewer, which will curb and divert the sewage to the nearest STP.

It therefore becomes essential to plan for infrastructure services in advance. The embankment will be so designed that it will house the interceptor sewer line.

Vivek Velankar, convenor of the Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “On the riverfront development project, the corporation is assuming that Jica will take care of all the sewage water. However, Jica will happen in 2025 and will treat only 860 MLD of sewage water, as mentioned in the project. By that time, there will be an increase of 350 MLD of sewage flowing into the river. The whole riverfront development project will be useless. Due to the merger of new villages, sewage will increase.”

He added, “Jica and the riverfront projects are dependent on each other. If we cannot stop sewage and clean rivers, there is no use implementing a riverfront project. If all sewage released in the river is not treated, finally public money will be wasted.”

Mashish Ghorpade, director and a member of Jeevitnadi, said, “Before implementing a riverfront development project, PMC should frame water quality norms. PMC should achieve a certain type of water quality. Otherwise, there is no point in spending crores of rupees on the project.

Sarang Yadwadkar, environmentalist, said, “The river should be clean before implementing a riverfront development project. PMC has to give priority to cleaning the river rather than beautification of the riverfront.”

Mangesh Dhighe, PMC’s environment officer said, “Water has to be treated. There is definitely a requirement of more sewage treatment plants because of the addition of villages. We will air mark the areas for new STPs. If Jica falls short, we definitely need more numbers of STPs.”

Jagdish Khanore, project head of Jica, said, “The main purpose of Jica is to treat sewage water and release it in the river so that clean water will flow in the river. Jica has considered the project population of the existing city area. It has not considered the proposed merger of 23 villages in PMC limits. We will have to make another plan to treat sewage water generated in these villages. At present, we have made plans for the 11 merged villages worth ₹392 crore, to treat 107 MLD of sewage.”