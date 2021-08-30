JJP leader quits in protest of police action on farmers in Karnal

Expressing her anguish over the “silence” of the Jannayak Janta Party leadership on the lathicharge on farmers in Karnal on Saturday, JJP leader from Kurukshetra, Santosh Dahiya, has quit the party.

“I’m hurt with the police action on farmers. Being a part of the coalition government, the JJP had a responsibility to speak up against it. I have decided to quit the party,” said Dahiya.

“Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had assured that he will take up the issue of farmers’ protest with the Prime Minister but Saturday’s incident has shaken me as police thrashed farmers,” she added. She said she has not talked to any senior party leader yet.

“I just want to ask people in government don’t farmers have a right to raise their voice? This is murder of the democracy,” she added.

Earlier, she was associated with the Indian National Lok Dal but after rift in the Chautala family, she joined the JJP and was given party ticket from Ladwa assembly seat.

On her decision, JJP spokesperson Deepkamal Saharan said Dahiya was not active for past one-and-a-half year and she did not have any official post in the party.