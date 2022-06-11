J&K: Two terrorists killed in Kulgam, Pulwama gunfights
Two terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Acting on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in Khandipora area of Kulgam, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces there, a police spokesman said.
During the search operation, as the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the forces, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, he said.
In the ensuing encounter, a categorised terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was killed, he said.
An army official said a soldier was also injured in the gunfight.
He was rushed to the army’s 92 base hospital here, where his condition is stated to be stable, the official said.
As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police/security forces, and civilian atrocities, the spokesman said.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a .303 rifle along with 23 rounds, a pistol along with 31 rounds, and a hand grenade were recovered from the site.
Meanwhile, another terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in Pulwama district of south Kashmir later in the day.
The gunfight broke out in Drabgam area of the district, the spokesman said.
One terrorist has been killed, the spokesman said, adding, the operation was on.
