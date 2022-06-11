Home / Cities / Others / J&K: Two terrorists killed in Kulgam, Pulwama gunfights
others

J&K: Two terrorists killed in Kulgam, Pulwama gunfights

Two terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said
Security personnel stand guard at a site where an encounter between militants and security forces took place, at Khandipora, in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stand guard at a site where an encounter between militants and security forces took place, at Khandipora, in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 11:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

Two terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in Khandipora area of Kulgam, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces there, a police spokesman said.

During the search operation, as the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the forces, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, he said.

In the ensuing encounter, a categorised terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was killed, he said.

An army official said a soldier was also injured in the gunfight.

He was rushed to the army’s 92 base hospital here, where his condition is stated to be stable, the official said.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police/security forces, and civilian atrocities, the spokesman said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a .303 rifle along with 23 rounds, a pistol along with 31 rounds, and a hand grenade were recovered from the site.

Meanwhile, another terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in Pulwama district of south Kashmir later in the day.

The gunfight broke out in Drabgam area of the district, the spokesman said.

One terrorist has been killed, the spokesman said, adding, the operation was on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out