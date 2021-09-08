Home / Cities / Others / JKGF module busted in Poonch, arms, ammo seized, 3 held
JKGF module busted in Poonch, arms, ammo seized, 3 held

The security forces on Tuesday busted a module of the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) and arrested three operatives in Poonch district, officials said
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:53 AM IST

The security forces on Tuesday busted a module of the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) and arrested three operatives in Poonch district, officials said.

They also recovered some arms and ammunition from them.

“In a joint search operation by the police and the Indian army in Kirni area of Poonch, security forces apprehended one person namely Jahangir Ali, of Kirni in Poonch,” said a police spokesman.

During search of his personal bag, two pistols, four Chinese grenades, 100 pistol rounds and four pistol magazines were recovered from his possession.

During investigation, it came to fore that the accused had to handover the consignment to Basharat Khan, of Surankote, and Sheraz, of Sangla Surankote. These duo were also also apprehended from different places.

“It has come to fore during investigation that trio are associates of proscribed outfit JKGF and were given task to carry out terrorist activities in J&K particularly in Poonch,” said the spokesman.

In this connection FIR number 227/2021has been lodged and investigation was taken up, he added.

