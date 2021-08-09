J&K sees 122 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh novel coronavirus infections and three virus-induced infections on Saturday .

While Kashmir witnessed 79 cases and a fatality, Jammu saw 43 infections and two fatalities. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 129 with active positive cases climbing to 1,400.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 344 followed by Jammu district with 134 active cases. The overall number of people who have recovered has reached 3,16,761 and the recovery rate has climbed to 98.2%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,22,550 and the death-toll to 4,389.

Officials said 61,005 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. Officials said with 29 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 15 in Budgam. As many as 16 districts had no or single-digit cases. Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,139 , followed by Srinagar with 834 deaths.