Joint political front needed to solve industrial issues in Chakan: German Consul General
PUNE Dr Jurgen Morhard, Germany’s Consul General to India, on Thursday, stressed the need for a joint political front for solving problems related to bad roads in the Chakan industrial area.
“We need a joint effort by all political forces to address the issue of bad roads and the companies are facing problems due to the highly deteriorated conditions of the roads in the industrial area. We need long-term sustainable roads of high quality as part of the solid infrastructure development plan for Chakan industrial hub,” he said.
Morhard expressed the need for a robust infrastructural development plan for Pune, while addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the inauguration of h2e’s official website and the plant’s production facility at the company premises near Sangam Bridge on Thursday.
h2e Power Systems is India’s first fuel cell company.
He further said, “There is a need for a joint effort to understand that Pune is the number one industrial hub in Maharashtra and thus it needs very best roads which are not dilapidated every year after the monsoon. This is not happening at other places. We need a solid infrastructure for Pune. We have to look into smart traffic management systems to manage traffic at vital junctions in Chakan.”
“We need to have solid infrastructure, including 24- hour power supply, uninterrupted internet. All these things have to be in place and only then, can we continue to be world class,” he added.
When asked about his previous complaint to the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, regarding crime in the Chakan industrial belt, he said, “We can observe some political influence in the way companies are running their operations. How the tenders and contract for transport and particularly scrap are released. European companies have to be openly transparent and cannot do political favours. We need a joint effort to leapfrog the quality of infrastructure in Pune.”
With a portfolio of clean energy solutions, the new pilot facility will produce SOFC (Solid Oxide Fuel Cells) Power Generators and SOEC (Solid Oxide Electrolyser) for production of Green Hydrogen and other e-Fuels, with a initial capacity of 2MW per annum. It is building a greenfield manufacturing facility with a capacity of 100MW per annum in Manjri near Pune, which will be state-of-art and one of the largest facilities in the world.
Founder and managing director of h2e Power, Siddharth R Mayur said, “2021 brings with it renewed hope among the people of the world. Some of the biggest learnings from the past year have led us to push further and bring about global impact with sustainable solutions for a clean and green environment. With that thought, we are launching the h2e Climate Change Vaccine plan, with which we aim to bring impactful change via clean and green energy solutions for enterprises of all scales.”
