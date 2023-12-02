Joyous Reunion: Shravasti village celebrates safe return of loved ones

Shravasti: The air in the quaint village of Motipur Kala was thick with festivity as six local heroes – Ram Sundar, Santosh, Ram Milan, Satyadev, Ankit, and Jai Prakash – returned home on Friday after being rescued from the dark depths of the Uttarkashi tunnel. As the moment of reunion arrived, the villagers erupted in cheers and applause that echoed through the village. (HT Photo)

Residents of this Shravasti village, located near the Indo-Nepal border, transformed the dusty roads into paths of enchantment. Candles flickered, and flowers adorned the streets. For the families of these workers, anticipation had been a silent companion during the 17 agonizing days of the tunnel ordeal.

As the moment of reunion arrived, the villagers erupted in cheers and applause that echoed through the village. It was as if Diwali had arrived for the second time. The workers -- who also play the role of fathers, sons, and husbands -- returned home to a hero’s welcome.

For 6-year-old Surabhi, daughter of Ram Sundar, the moment was pure magic. Unaware of the gravity of the tunnel tragedy, she leaped into her father’s arms. Sheela, Ram Sundar’s wife, watched with tears in her eyes, grateful for her husband’s safe return.

The village square became a stage for jubilation, hosting a spontaneous DJ night, while the night sky was painted with bursts of a thousand crackers. The grandeur of the celebration was such that Satyadev and Ram Milan found themselves momentarily disoriented by the dazzling streets and even confused their way home. Yet, with the guidance of the community, they soon found their way.

In the intimate moments of reunion, mothers hugged their sons tightly, wives shed tears of joy, and brothers embraced with a bond strengthened by the shadows of uncertainty. Dhanpati, Ram Sundar’s mother, whispered a prayer of thanks for her child’s safe return. Sunita, Ram Milan’s wife, who had fallen ill with worry, wept as she saw her husband walk through the door.

The village not only celebrated the return of their own but also acknowledged the role of the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the rescue efforts. As the night unfolded, District Magistrate Kritika Sharma met with the rescued workers and their families. Her presence added an official touch to the communal celebration, underscoring the significance of the moment for the entire district.