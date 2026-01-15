Judicial clerk’s lynching: Main accused arrested after encounter in Meerut

The main accused in the brutal lynching of judicial employee Rashid Hussain was arrested on Wednesday, within 12 hours of announcing a ₹25,000 reward for his arrest. The accused, Kaleem, was nabbed following an encounter near the gate of an abandoned colony close to the Neelikhadi bridge late Tuesday night, officials said. For representation only

During the encounter, Kaleem allegedly opened fire at the police team after being asked to surrender. One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of sub-inspector Mohammad Tariq Hussain, narrowly missing him. Police retaliated, injuring Kaleem with a bullet in his left leg. He was overpowered, arrested, and immediately admitted to the district hospital.

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand and additional SP Akhilesh Bhadoria inspected the encounter site.

According to SP Anand, Rashid Hussain, a resident of Mohalla Nal in Amroha and a clerk in the court of the Civil Judge (Junior Division), was travelling by car on Sunday to visit relatives in Patti village of Moradabad. His wife, Rukhsar, their three minor children (two sons and a daughter), and his nephew Salman were also in the vehicle.

The incident occurred near the Pathkoi–Hussainpur culvert ahead of Bambugarh. A two-wheeler coming from behind brushed against the car while overtaking on the wrong side. Angered by the incident, the two-wheeler riders allegedly called their associates. The group chased the car for about three kilometres, forced it to stop, dragged Rashid out in front of his wife and children, and beat him to death.

An FIR for murder was registered against four named and three unidentified persons. Kaleem, a resident of Hussainpur village, was identified as the prime accused. Police formed four teams to track him down and announced a ₹25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday night around 10:50 pm, Didoli Inspector Harish Vardhan Singh received a tip-off about Kaleem’s presence near the Neelikhadi bridge. The police cordoned off the area and asked him to surrender, following which the encounter took place.

In addition to the murder case, police have now registered fresh cases against Kaleem for attempting to murder police personnel under the provisions of the Arms Act. Investigations are ongoing to arrest the remaining accused.