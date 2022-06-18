Home / Cities / Others / June 10 violence: Prayagraj police identify 16 suspects
others

June 10 violence: Prayagraj police identify 16 suspects

In Prayagraj, the police had issued photographs of 59 suspects that were obtained through CCTV footages on Wednesday. SSP Ajay Kumar said the police had received clues about 16 suspects in the photographs through citizens and other sources.
Security personnel on guard in old city areas of Atala and localities nearby on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht photo)
Security personnel on guard in old city areas of Atala and localities nearby on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht photo)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Two days after it released the photographs of 59 suspects involved in violent protest on June 10, the Prayagraj police on Friday claimed to have ascertained the identity of 16 of them.

The protests were staged in Atala area of Prayagraj, apart from few other cities in Uttar Pradesh, against the controversial remarks of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

In Prayagraj, the police had issued photographs of 59 suspects that were obtained through CCTV footages on Wednesday. Many of the suspects were seen carrying stones in their hands while others were moving around on motorcycles and scooty. In order to identify the youths, the police had put up collage of their photographs at different places in old city area along with Atala area.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the police had received clues about 16 suspects in the photographs through citizens and other sources. “They were identified and raids were carried out at their homes. However, none of them was found at home following which their kin were questioned about their whereabouts. They have been warned to surrender otherwise further action would soon be initiated. Efforts are also underway to identify other persons seen in the photographs and arrest those named in different FIRs lodged after the violence at Atala,” SSP added.

Meanwhile, some locals at Atala who came out from mosques after the Friday prayers claimed that none of the youths seen in the photographs issued by the police are from Atala area. A resident of the area Guddu said that no one in the area have seen the youths in the posters earlier. It seems that people from other areas assembled at Atala on June 10 and created ruckus. Many persons of Atala area who have been named in the FIR or have been arrested later have no role in the violence, he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out