June 10 violence: Prayagraj police identify 16 suspects
Two days after it released the photographs of 59 suspects involved in violent protest on June 10, the Prayagraj police on Friday claimed to have ascertained the identity of 16 of them.
The protests were staged in Atala area of Prayagraj, apart from few other cities in Uttar Pradesh, against the controversial remarks of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.
In Prayagraj, the police had issued photographs of 59 suspects that were obtained through CCTV footages on Wednesday. Many of the suspects were seen carrying stones in their hands while others were moving around on motorcycles and scooty. In order to identify the youths, the police had put up collage of their photographs at different places in old city area along with Atala area.
SSP Ajay Kumar said the police had received clues about 16 suspects in the photographs through citizens and other sources. “They were identified and raids were carried out at their homes. However, none of them was found at home following which their kin were questioned about their whereabouts. They have been warned to surrender otherwise further action would soon be initiated. Efforts are also underway to identify other persons seen in the photographs and arrest those named in different FIRs lodged after the violence at Atala,” SSP added.
Meanwhile, some locals at Atala who came out from mosques after the Friday prayers claimed that none of the youths seen in the photographs issued by the police are from Atala area. A resident of the area Guddu said that no one in the area have seen the youths in the posters earlier. It seems that people from other areas assembled at Atala on June 10 and created ruckus. Many persons of Atala area who have been named in the FIR or have been arrested later have no role in the violence, he claimed.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics