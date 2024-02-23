Kalia scheme for farmers extended by 3 years in Odisha, announces state cabinet

The Odisha state cabinet on Thursday extended the cash assistance scheme, Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) for farmers to overcome distress, by three more years with a proposed expenditure of ₹6,029 crore. The Kalia scheme was announced in December 2018 by Naveen Patnaik government. (Odisha Legislative Assembly)

The state cabinet announced that the scheme exclusively meant for small and marginal farmers as well as sharecroppers will be operational till 2026-27.

Since December 2018, the state has spent ₹12,500 crore on 6.28 million farmers including 4.38 million small and marginal farmers and 1.89 million landless farmers so that they can purchase quality farm inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

Though for the first year, each farmer family received ₹5,000 every year, it was reduced to ₹4,000 a year from 2020-21 after the scheme was synchronised with PM-KISAN scheme through which small and marginal farmers receive ₹6,000 annually.

In addition to the financial assistance component and interest subvention, KALIA offers subsidies for insurance coverage.

Life insurance coverage of ₹2,00,000 at a premium of ₹330 per annum (of which the state government will bear ₹165) to all savings bank account holders aged between 18-50 years.

In addition, there is a subsidised personal accident cover of ₹2,00,000 at a nominal premium of ₹12 per annum (half borne by the state government) targeted at all savings bank account holders aged between 18-50 years. For beneficiaries in the age group of 51-70 years, the entire annual premium of ₹12 is borne by the state.

A Kalia scholarship scheme covering fees including hostel, and mess in public educational institutes for children of beneficiaries has also been launched.