Kalyan man stabs his uncle to death
Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested a 23-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his uncle to death over a property dispute.
The accused, Harshal Thange, is a resident of Beturkarpada, Kalyan (West). He went to the house of his uncle Narayan Thange, 72, on Sunday around 6.30am and stabbed him with a knife. The accused also stabbed the victim’s son, who is undergoing treatment.
Anil Powar, assistant commissioner of police, Kalyan, said, “Based on the complaint by the victim’s son, we have arrested the accused. The accused, who is unemployed, barged into his uncle’s home on Sunday morning and stabbed him and his son.”
“There is a property dispute in the family. The accused was booked for other offences in the past too. We are checking his criminal records,” said Powar.
