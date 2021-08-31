Pune woman tortured by in-laws for son, two arrested: Cops

Two people were arrested after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly stripped and smeared with ashes by her husband and mother-in-law in order to get her to give birth to a son after the birth to two daughters in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad, police said.

“We arrested the mother-in-law and the godman identified as Baban Dagdu Pawar (55) on Saturday from a remote village near Kamshet near Lonavala. The husband is absconding,” said inspector Dashrath Waghmode of Mahalunge police outpost on Tuesday.

On August 21, woman’s husband and her mother-in-law took her to a godman in Khalumbre village in Khed Taluka of Pune on August 21, according to the complainant. “They took me to meet a godman who handed me some ashes and asked me to eat,” read the complaint. The godman also gave some ashes to her mother in law to be smeared on the woman’s body, it read.

The woman has also submitted that she found pictures offer husband during a wedding ceremony with another woman.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC along with section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON