Kanpur BJP chief holds meeting in hospital ward

The new Kanpur North district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), presided over a party meeting in a private hospital ward on Monday, days after undergoing knee surgery. The impromptu gathering was convened to discuss preparations for upcoming events marking the completion of eight years of the BJP-led state government. Kanpur North district president of the BJP holding a meeting in a hospital (HT Photo)

Anil Dixit, appointed to the post last week, fractured his knee a day after assuming office and was admitted to Vedanta Hospital in Arya Nagar, where he underwent surgery. Despite medical advice for rest, he organised the 30-minute meeting in the hospital’s second-floor patient care ward, which was adorned with a BJP banner. Male party officials occupied patient beds, while female members were seated on attendants’ benches.

When contacted, Dixit highlighted the urgency, citing directives from the party’s state unit to coordinate programmes scheduled until April 14.

“A virtual state-level meeting was held two days ago. This follow-up was essential to ensure ground-level execution,” he said.

Medical staff indicated Dixit is likely to be discharged in two days, followed by 10 days of home bed rest.

“He should regain mobility within a month,” a hospital representative said. Since his surgery he has received a stream of visitors, including local MLAs, MPs, and party workers, he said.

The incident has drawn attention for its unconventional use of medical facilities, though the hospital administration has not issued an official response.

The BJP’s Kanpur unit faces a packed agenda, with state-wide celebrations planned to highlight the government’s achievements ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Dixit expressed confidence in his recovery, stating, “I will resume responsibilities swiftly to steer our local campaigns.”