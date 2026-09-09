Kanpur man objects to youths urinating on road, bludgeoned to death

Refusing to let a group of youths urinate in the middle of the road cost a 47-year-old shopkeeper his life in the Kakadeo area, with CCTV footage showing four - five men allegedly beating him and repeatedly hitting him on the head with a brick. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Amit Kumar, a resident of Naveen Nagar who ran a shop named Prem Aid in Kakadeo, was returning home after closing his shop when the incident took place near Om Crossing around 11 pm on Saturday. According to his family, some youths were standing there after consuming alcohol when one of them began urinating on the road. Amit objected, following which an argument broke out and the youths allegedly surrounded and assaulted him.

He sustained serious head injuries after allegedly being struck several times with a brick. He was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and was later referred to Anurag Hospital, where he remained under treatment for two days. He died there on Monday night.

His son, Rudra Pratap Singh, told the police that the youth started abusing his father after Amit objected to him urinating on the road. Other men accompanying the urinating youth, then joined in and surrounded Amit. Family members alleged that when people nearby tried to intervene, the attackers assaulted them as well.

The attackers allegedly fled after the assault and threatened people in the area. Local residents informed the police on 112 and alerted Amit’s family.

The family initially refused a post-mortem examination after Amit’s death, DCP Central Atul Srivastava said. At the family’s request, the police checked CCTV footage to rule out any foul play after the family suggested that the death could have been the result of an accident, he said.

“While checking the CCTV footage of the place where the incident had taken place, we found that four to five people were beating Amit,” Srivastava said. He added that police had questioned around a dozen people and four names had emerged so far.

“Teams are working and the accused will be caught soon,” the DCP said.

SHO Kakadeo, Dharmendra Ram, said a case had been registered on the basis of a complaint by Amit’s family.

On Tuesday, the family reached the post-mortem house and demanded strict action against those responsible. They alleged that Amit died from the serious injuries sustained in the assault and sought an early arrest of all the accused.

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