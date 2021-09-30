Six cops booked for murder of UP realtor

A case of murder (section 302 of Indian Penal Code) was registered against six policemen on Wednesday in connection with the death of a Kanpur-based realtor during a raid at a city hotel earlier this week, police officials familiar with the development said.

The case against the six suspended personnel, who went missing after the incident, was filed at Ramgarh Tal police station following directions from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, they added.

Briefing reporters on the same, Gorakhpur superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada said: “Prima facie in this case, we had suspended six policemen. Now, on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s family, we have filed a case against six policemen.”

Thirty-six-year-old Manish Gupta, a resident of Kanpur, on Monday died under mysterious circumstances during a police raid at a city hotel where he was staying with two friends from Gurugram.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said “a jungle rule” was prevailing in the state. “The state of jungle law is such under this government that police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with common people,” Priyanka tweeted.

Meanwhile, family members in Kanpur have refused to hold any cremation till the accused were arrested. Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun is trying to convince them, people familiar with the matter said.