Kanpur robbery case follow-up: Two arrested following encounter

The police arrested two men following an encounter, in Jawaharpuram, on Thursday. The men were involved in a robbery in which a woman was injured four days ago. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

DCP West Vijay Dhull said that one of the men, Mukesh Nishad, suffered a bullet injury in the leg following retaliatory firing by the police, after he opened fire upon the police team. His aide, Raj Kumar, has been arrested and he helped the police recover the looted goods.

The robbery had taken place near the CSJM University gate. Sajjan Khan was returning home on a scooter with his wife, Sabeeha and their two daughters. Suddenly, two motorcyclists approached from behind and snatched Sabeeha’s purse, causing the scooter to lose balance and crash. Sabeeha’s glasses broke and injured her eye on June 8. She is still under treatment at the LLR Hospital.

Five police teams were formed to track down the perpetrators. Footage from 135 CCTvs were examined that helped in precisely locating the criminals, while human intelligence helped identify them, said Dhull.

Mukesh Nishad whose pictures with local Samajwadi Party leaders are going viral, lived in Balajipuram and Raj Kumar in Sukhaupurwa.

The police said that they were spotted behind Eldeco in Jawaharpuram. The teams were dispatched and seeing the police, the criminals opened fire. Nishad was injured when the police returned fire. He has been admitted to a local hospital and will be produced before the court.