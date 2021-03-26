IND USA
Kapurthala jail starts vaccination drive for inmates

Jalandhar To inoculate inmates against covid-19, a vaccination drive has been started at the Kapurthala Central Jail, which has become the first prison in Punjab to provide this facility
Jalandhar To inoculate inmates against covid-19, a vaccination drive has been started at the Kapurthala Central Jail, which has become the first prison in Punjab to provide this facility. Additional district and sessions judge Rajwinder Kaur and secretary district legal services authority, Ajitpal Singh, launched the drive in jail premises.

Justice Rajwinder asked officials from the jails department to ensure that the health protocol and restrictions that the Punjab government has put in place were followed.

Both judicial officers also gave a hearing to grievances of the inmates and directed officials to resolve them immediately on priority. The jail administration was also directed to ensure that the provision of free legal services to every needy detainee and prisoner was extended, without fail. Justice Rajwinder added that orders had been issued to settle custody cases in district courts on priority basis. Later, the judges visited the women’s barracks and listened to their problems. The food provided to prisoners and detainees was also inspected.

