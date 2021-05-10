Home / Cities / Others / Karnal, Kurukshetra admns set up alternate hospitals for Covid patients
As per figures of the district health department, there are 16 Covid hospitals in district and they have 647 beds with oxygen support and 637 beds are already occupied.
Karnal, Kurukshetra admns set up alternate hospitals for Covid patients

With number of critical Covid-19 patients continuing to rise, the district health authorities are setting up temporary hospitals to accommodate the patients
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 10:14 PM IST

With number of critical Covid-19 patients continuing to rise, the district health authorities are setting up temporary hospitals to accommodate the patients.

The Karnal administration has set up a 100-bed Covid healthcare centre at a banquet hall in Karnal and 30-bed Covid hospital in Assandh on Monday.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said these temporary hospitals will have oxygen support and will help provide basic facilities to patients who require oxygen support.

Last week, the administration had set up a 250-bed Covid care centre in Phoonsgarh village to meet the increasing demands of hospital beds.

As per figures of the district health department, there are 16 Covid hospitals in district and they have 647 beds with oxygen support and 637 beds are already occupied.

Similarly, the Kurukshetra administration has created a 50-bed Covid care centre in a private school on Monday.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said patients with mild symptoms will be admitted in these hospitals to contain the spread of the virus in their family members.

