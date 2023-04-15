Kasganj reports single-day count of 17 Covid-19 cases

A total of 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 in a day at Kasganj district of Aligarh division on Friday. The number of active cases has risen to 33 in Kasganj with about 700 to 800 samples being tested daily, said chief medical officer of Kasganj Avadh Kishore Prasad. “We were testing about 500 cases in a day till recently but have enhanced the size of sampling to 700 to 800 in a day,” said chief medical officer of Kasganj Avadh Kishore Prasad. (FILE PHOTO)

“We are getting positive cases for Covid-19 since April 5, after a long gap. There had been variation in the positivity figure as it was only one positive case on Thursday but on Friday the number of cases rose to 17,” stated Prasad.

“Presently, we have 33 active Covid cases but none requires hospitalisation and all are under home isolation. We were testing about 500 cases in a day till recently but have enhanced the size of sampling to 700 to 800 in a day. This is to rise further as we have now to go for contact tracing for these 17 cases testing positive in a day at Kasganj,” stated CMO Kasganj over the phone on Friday.

“Arrangements are being made for any foreseen circumstances and were further updated when we had mock drill on April 11 and 12 carried at the state-level. We urge denizens to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and wear masks when going in crowded places,” stated Prasad.

“There is no need to panic as most of the cases testing positive are recovering speedily and testing negative within days. Vaccination done at large scale is helping in tackling the situation,” said CMO Kasganj.