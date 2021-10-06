Kashi CP inspects police outposts...in plain clothes

Attired in a red kurta and black jeans, commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh, walked through several localities of the city to get a reality check of the functioning of the police force and its behaviour with the common man.

Ganesh inspected several police outposts from Sigra to the Lanka area. Ganesh interacted with commoners on the roads and asked how police personnel behave with commoners, if they remain present at police outposts, if they listen to people in case of a complaint, and so on.

At a police outpost, three police personnel were glued to mobile screens. At another police outpost, the police outpost in-charge was not present on duty even at noon. He also inspected police assistance booths where personnel were found absent at several such booths. In addition, there was negligible presence of police at various intersections of the city.

Ganesh said that during peak hours, the civil police personnel have been instructed to help the traffic police manage traffic. He said that he wanted to find out the style of functioning of police personnel deployed in the field so that it could be improved.

The CP said, “Strict action will be taken against personnel absent from duty and those having a lackadaisical approach towards duty.”

The screws of the subordinates will be tightened at the next crime meeting, he said, and indicated action against station in-charges.