Kashi gets an eye bank at BHU
The BHU Eye Bank was inaugurated at the Regional Eye Institute located at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday.
Prof VK Shukla, Kulguru (Rector), Banaras Hindu University, who inaugurated the eye bank, inquired about all the machines of cornea transplant. He was accompanied by Dr Prashant Garg, executive chairman of LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad. Both of them were shown the microprocessing method of cornea transplant.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof VK Shukla said that there were many misconceptions in the society regarding eye donation, which needed to be removed. The BHU Eye Bank is equipped with state of the art facilities and technology and wide spread awareness about eye donation among people is extremely necessary, he said.
Prof SK Singh, director of the Institute of Medical Sciences, explained with statistics about the problem of blindness in India and how serious an issue it was. In such a situation, the Regional Eye Institute, BHU, and the eye bank here could play a very important role, he said. Dr YK Pathak, deputy director of National Blindness Control Programme said that the IMS-BHU was a major centre of health services and the BHU eye bank could bring a big change in the society.
BHU in a statement stated that according to Dr Prashant Garg, training of doctors and staff was of paramount importance for the success of any eye bank and LV Prasad Eye Institute was gladly ready for this.
Head of Regional Eye Institute, Banaras Hindu University, Prof MK Singh congratulated all the members who played a role in the establishment and modernization of the eye bank.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
