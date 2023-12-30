‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam step towards Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

Kashi Tamil Sangamam represents both antiquity and modernity; it is a laboratory of cultural confluence to re-establish the age-old relations between two historically important regions of India, said union minister of state for education and external affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. VARANASI- For Representation Only (Getty Images)

“Our rich culture is a unique blend that preserves the traditions of our country while adapting to the rapid progress taking place across the world,” Dr Singh added.

The minister was speaking at a ceremony organised at Namo Ghat, as part of the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam that concluded on Saturday. The Sangamam began on December 17, and around 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu visited Kashi, and toured Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

During the ceremony the minister said, “I am very happy to see all of you in the concluding session. The second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not only a confluence but the beginning of the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ the spirit of which holds the potential to re-strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.”

Union minister of state for education, Dr Subhash Sarkar said, “When we have gathered here in the ancient city of Kashi on this important occasion of the concluding session of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, we find ourselves at the confluence of two rich cultural streams of Kashi and Tamil Nadu, which has been flowing in the tapestry of our country for centuries.” Dr Sarkar started his speech with a Shloka and said that the meaning of the Shloka is, “Kashi shines with the light of enlightenment.”

UP ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra, minister for stamp and court registration fees (independent charge), Ravindra Jaiswal, director of IIT (BHU) Varanasi Professor PK Jain, and many distinguished guests also attended the ceremony.