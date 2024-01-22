Kashi Vishwanath Dham celebrates consecration of Ram Temple

The entire Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham resonated with the echoes of conch shells and the rhythmic beats of Damrus, accompanied by Vedic hymns and recitations from Sundar Kand. This momentous occasion marked the consecration ceremony of the Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the guidance of Vedic Pundits on Monday. The events were organised by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration, turning Kashi Vishwanath Dham into a festive reminiscent of Diwali. Prayers resonate through the Ghats, temples and lanes of Kashi as people celebrate Pran Pratishtha. (HT Photo)

Within the sacred grounds of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, 21 Brahmins and 51 Batuks (young Sanskrit scholars) recited the Vedas, while a tableau depicting Ram Darbar and the recitation of Sunderkand accompanied by musical tunes added grandeur to the celebration of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir.

The live telecast of the consecration ceremony in Lord Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya, was broadcast on LED TVs within the Kashi Vishwanath premises, drawing thousands of viewers who fervently chanted Har Har Mahadev.

The resonance of conch shells and the beats of Damru echoed throughout the entire Dham, as devotees from far and wide actively participated in various events organised by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration on Monday.

Key figures, including UP AYUSH minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari, RSS Kashi region chief Ramesh, divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, KV Temple chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma, trustee of Temple Trust Prof Braj Bhushan Ojha, subdivisional magistrate Shambhu Sharan, and BJP city unit president Vidyasagar Rai Ji, performed the Aarti of Lord Ram Durbar at Ram after the consecration was completed in Ayodhya.

Approximately 3 lakh laddus were distributed as Prasad on the campus. In the evening, a cultural event organised by the National Music Academy captivated the audience with Kathak dance and classical music performances. Around 25,000 lamps have also been lit, transforming it into a Deepawali-like festival.