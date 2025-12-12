Kashi Vishwanath Dham marks 4 years with Vedic, cultural celebrations

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has adorned the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises with elaborate decorations to mark the completion of four years since the inauguration of the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Temple premises are decked up for celebrations (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

A series of Vedic and cultural events is also being organised to commemorate the occasion.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council, said special programmes have been planned at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the historic event.

The first phase of Kashi Dham was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, 2021.

On December 12, a range of Vedic rituals, including Adi Chiranjeevi Puja, Navgraha Aaradhana, Mahamrityunjaya Havan, Ganesh Sahasranama recitation, Durga Saptashati path, Ram Raksha Stotra, Shiva Panchakshari Japa, and 100 recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa, was performed, officials said.

On December 13, a Vedic Yagya and Jayadi Homa will be conducted at Shankaracharya Chowk in the afternoon. This will be followed by the Chaturveda Parayan in the temple premises, where eminent acharyas of the Vedic tradition will recite Vedic mantras in their authentic form.

Grand cultural evenings are scheduled on December 13 and 14 on the Shivaarchanam Manch, featuring performances by renowned artists showcasing a vibrant blend of spirituality, culture and contemporary art.

The three-day celebration marking four years of the inauguration of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham aims to offer devotees and visitors a unique experience steeped in divinity, tradition and cultural pride.